Prevention of cruelty to animal law to stop pain of animals: HC

SRINAGAR, Sept 25: High Court on protection of bovines and the law to protect the animals from cruelty has observed that the law was made to stop unnecessary pain and suffering to animals.

The Division Bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani made these observations in an appeal whereby the PSA against a person involved in animal cruelty was challenged.

"The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, was a very important law. It was made to stop unnecessary pain and suffering to animals", the court said.

Advertisement

The court further added the law also gave police and other officials the power to punish people who are cruel to animals and the smuggling of bovine animals is not only a criminal offence but it is also an act which hurts the religious sentiments of the largest population of India.

Such activities, the court said, if established against any person, are highly objectionable and have the potential to disturb public tranquility, and, therefore, the law enforcement agencies are expected to deal with such offenders with a firm hand in accordance with law.

"The animals also feel pain, stress, and fear just like humans do, but our legal system still treats them like objects or property instead of living beings. Because of this, the rules made to protect them are extremely weak", the court observed.

Dealing with the case in hand, the court said, even in respect of such activities, the constitutional safeguards governing preventive detention are mandatory and not directory, and any infraction thereof vitiates the detention.

"The answer to such criminality lies in diligent and expeditious prosecution under the ordinary criminal law and not in throwing to the winds the procedural safeguards enshrined under Article 21 and 22 of the Constitution", reads the judgment.