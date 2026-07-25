Prevent Terrorism Revival

The busting of a 17-member terror module by Punjab Police, and the disclosure that its members had plotted to plant an IED on the Ferozepur-Jammu train, should serve as a stark reminder that the embers of militancy in the state have not been fully extinguished. They merely await the right gust of wind - and an overseas hand willing to fan them. This is not an isolated episode. Over the past several months, Punjab has witnessed a disturbing pattern: grenade attacks on police stations, sporadic bomb blasts, and targeted killings of individuals, each incident dismissed in isolation but together forming a troubling mosaic. The Moga Sadar police station grenade attack of July 8, which triggered this investigation, now appears to have been one thread in a larger, coordinated web - allegedly directed by a UK-based handler operating with cross-border sponsorship. That the trail led to a plan targeting a passenger train carrying ordinary citizens between Ferozepur and Jammu elevates this from a law-and-order concern to a matter of national security.

Trains have historically been chosen by terrorists precisely because they are soft targets - crowded, difficult to secure end-to-end, and capable of inflicting mass casualties along with maximum psychological shock. An attack on rail infrastructure is designed not merely to kill, but to sow social disorder, disrupt daily life, and manufacture a climate of fear that outlasts the incident itself. That such a plot was conceived once again, years after the nation paid an enormous price to defeat militancy, shows that Punjab and J&K remain firmly in the crosshairs of forces determined to reignite instability in the twin border regions.

The first and most important lesson from this episode is that there is no room for complacency. Dormant modules do not disappear; they lie in wait for an opportune moment, sustained by handlers abroad who supply funding, arms, and ideological direction while insulating themselves from immediate risk. The recovery of an IED, a 9mm pistol, and other material in this case confirms that the network was operationally ready, not merely aspirational. It should instead trigger heightened, sustained vigilance - intelligence sharing among the Punjab Police, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Railway Protection Force must be strengthened. Railway stations, tracks, and rolling stock require sharper technical surveillance. Pakistan-backed elements will continue probing for gaps. The only sustainable answer is to stay perpetually one step ahead - through intelligence, coordination, and an uncompromising refusal to let guard down.