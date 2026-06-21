Prestige Grp to launch 2 housing projects in Delhi-NCR this fiscal with potential revenue of Rs 7k cr

NEW DELHI, June 21:

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects plans to launch two new housing projects in Delhi-NCR this fiscal with an estimated revenue of nearly Rs 7,000 crore as part of its expansion plan.

In April last year, Bengaluru-based Prestige Group launched its first housing project in Delhi-NCR with a total revenue potential of around Rs 12,000 crore.

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In an interview with PTI, Prestige Estates Chairman Irfan Razack said, "We are quite bullish on the Delhi-NCR market. We did sales bookings of around Rs 10,000 crore in the NCR market during the last fiscal".

He said the company would launch two new housing projects in Delhi-NCR this fiscal, one each in Noida and Gurugram.

The total developable area in these two projects would be nearly 8 million sq ft, and the total revenue potential is estimated at Rs 6,800 crore, as per the company's latest investor presentation.

"Debuted in the residential NCR market with 'Prestige City Indirapuram', which met a resounding response and clocked over Rs 9,500 crore in pre-sales in the first year of launch," it added.

Overall, Razack said, the company has a launch pipeline of around Rs 58,000 crore for the current fiscal across major cities, but how many projects it ends up launching would depend on government approvals.

He stressed the faster approval of projects, as it creates jobs and benefits the overall economy.

Last fiscal, Prestige Estates was able to launch 32 million sq ft area with a sales bookings potential of Rs 27,350 crore.

On the sales front, Razack said the company is targeting around Rs 35,000-36,000 crore of sales bookings this fiscal.

Prestige Estates achieved a record sales bookings of Rs 30,024 crore during the 2025-26 fiscal, up 76 per cent from the preceding year.

On housing demand, Razack said, "The customer is buying a real asset and investing for the long term and not short-term. If they have a need, they will invest".

"Sometimes, we see huge velocity, and sometimes the velocity will be slow. Right now, it is okay," he said.

Razack said the company would continue to invest in construction activities and land acquisition if there is the right opportunity.

Recently, Prestige Estates Projects reported that its net profit jumped over two-fold to Rs 1,195.5 crore last fiscal from Rs 467.5 crore in 2024-25.

Its total income rose to Rs 13,195.5 crore during 2025-26 from Rs 7,735.5 crore in the preceding year.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

The group has delivered 313 projects spanning 206 million sq ft. It has a pipeline of 128 projects across 195 million sq ft. (PTI)