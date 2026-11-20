NEW DELHI, Nov 20: Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd will develop a 2-acre housing project in Bengaluru with an estimated revenue of Rs 550 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said it has launched a new housing project 'Prestige Avon' on Thanisandra Main Road in North Bengaluru. It will build 260 apartments with an overall saleable area of 4 lakh sq ft.

The project has an estimated gross development value (GDV) or revenue of Rs 550 crore.

"Thanisandra has emerged as one of North Bengaluru's key residential corridors, benefiting from strong connectivity and the continued development of the region," Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director of Prestige Group, said.

Prestige Group is one of India's leading real estate developers. It has built residential, commercial and integrated township projects across major cities. As of September 2026, the Group has delivered 323 projects spanning 221 million sq ft and currently has a pipeline of 140 projects across 240 million sq ft. It is also into hospitality segment. (PTI)