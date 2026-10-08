Press Council Of India Reconstituted; 13 Members Nominated

NEW DELHI, Oct 8: The government on Thursday reconstituted the Press Council of India (PCI) with the addition of 13 members, mostly editors and working journalists.

The PCI is headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai (retd) and it has 14 members, including five MPs, six representatives from newspaper owners and three experts from the Bar Council of India (BCI), University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Sahitya Akademi.

Now, the government has nominated six editors and seven working journalists, other than editors, as members of the PCI.

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"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (3) and sub-section (5) of section 5 read with sub-section (1) of section 6 of the Press Council Act, 1978 (37 of 1978), the Central Government hereby nominates the following members to the Press Council of India," a notification issued by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said.

Those who were nominated in the Working Journalists (Editors Category) are — Pradeep Kumar Jain, Sayed Raza Husain Rizvi, Ankur Dua, Aparna Shukla, Raj Parwana/ Narender Singh and Vinod Bajpai.

Those who were nominated in the Working Journalists (Other Than Editors) are — Vinod Kohli, Geetartha Pathak, Prajnananda Chaudhuri, Kingshuk Pramanik, C K Nayak, Prasanna Kumar Mohanty and Bijoy Kakchingtabam.

The PCI, a statutory autonomous body, has been set up under the Press Council Act, 1978, mainly to preserve the freedom of the Press and improve the standards of newspapers and news agencies in the country.

Read the official notification..