Press Club of Jammu welcomes move for new media policy, calls for inclusive framework

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 30: The Press Club of Jammu on Friday welcomed the Government's decision to formulate a long-awaited new media policy, expressing hope that the proposed framework will comprehensively address all issues concerning the media fraternity across the Union Territory.

In a statement issued here today, Press Club President Sanjeev Pargal said that, in view of the rapidly changing dynamics of the media landscape, there is an urgent need for a comprehensive policy that takes into account the concerns of all segments of the fraternity, including print, electronic and digital media, and provides lasting solutions to them.

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Pargal appreciated the statement of Director Information, Mamta Yadav, who had said that, besides print and digital media, the proposed policy would also cover social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. He termed the move a timely and realistic step, given the growing influence of social media in news dissemination.

Highlighting the issues faced by the media fraternity in Jammu and Kashmir, Pargal said journalists must be accredited at regular intervals. He pointed out that the accreditation cards of accredited journalists have remained lapsed since December 2025, causing difficulties for working journalists in the discharge of their professional duties.

Pointing out that the media industry in Jammu and Kashmir provides direct and indirect employment to a large number of people, Pargal stressed the need to revise the existing advertisement rates to ensure the sustainability of the industry. He also emphasised the need for a comprehensive advertisement policy that is transparent, fair and in tune with present-day realities.

Drawing attention to the problems faced by working journalists, Pargal demanded that the government introduce welfare schemes on the lines of those already in place in the neighbouring hilly state of Himachal Pradesh, so as to provide social and financial security to journalists.

Stressing that journalists must be consulted in the formulation of any policy concerning the media, Pargal urged the government to involve representatives of the Press Club of Jammu in the process.

He said the Press Club of Jammu is the only duly elected body of journalists representing print, electronic and social media across Jammu and Kashmir. Involving its representatives, he added, would help the government understand the ground realities and address the real issues of the fraternity effectively.

The statement was also signed by Zorawar Singh Jamwal (Vice President), Dinesh Manhotra (Secretary General), and executive committee members namely Nishikant Khajuria, Dinesh Mahajan, Govind Chouhan and Ajay Meenia.