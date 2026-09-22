Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 21: The Press Club of Jammu (PCJ) today announced the results of the 7th Ashok Sodhi Memorial Awards for Best Photography 2026, judged by a five-member jury at a function organised by the club.

Young photographer Gurprabh Singh clinched the first prize, while Ankush Sharma finished second and Gourav Rawat secured third place. Consolation prizes were awarded to Bikas Bhagat, Nikita Kandpal, Aditya Panday, Manya Bakshi, Sunny Dua, Himank, Moon Rai, Uday Singh, Tanisha Kohli and Waqaral Haque.

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Organisers noted that participation by photojournalists rose sharply this year compared to previous editions. The contest was judged by veteran journalists Raju Kerni and Afzal Shah, along with Shishupal, Mukesh Gupta and Amit Sharma, who presented the jury's findings on behalf of the panel ahead of the ceremony.

The awards were presented by PCJ president Sanjeev Pargal, veteran journalist Arun Joshi, Pradeep Dutta, O P Sharma, Sardari Lal Bhagat and Ravinder Singh, joined by family members of martyr Ashok Sodhi. Also present were Press Club vice president Zorawar Singh Jamwal, Secretary General Dinesh Manhotra, and executive committee members Nishikant Khajuria and Ajay Menia.

Speaking at the event, Arun Joshi recalled his association with the late Ashok Sodhi, who attained martyrdom during an encounter in Samba, and urged young journalists to prioritise their safety while reporting from the ground in conflict situations. "No news is more important than your own," he said.

Pradeep Dutta shared practical safety tips with young journalists and journalism students on covering conflict zones, while PCJ president Sanjeev Pargal encouraged emerging photojournalists to take part in such contests to sharpen their skills.

Earlier, organising committee chairman Dinesh Mahajan welcomed the guests, members and participants, while co-chairman Govind Chouhan delivered the vote of thanks.

Giving details of the award, Dinesh Mahajan said that the photography award was open for all people, including students, freelancers, citizen journalists, and professional photojournalists. He said that the response of the participants was overwhelming, especially among young journalists and students of journalism.

In his vote of thanks, Govind Chouhan thanked members of the jury, all participants, senior journalists, and staff members of the Press Club of Jammu for making this event successful.