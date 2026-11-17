Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: The Press Club of Jammu today celebrated National Press Day with a call for urgent, effective measures to resolve the long-pending problems of the media fraternity. Members of the Club expressed hope that the proposed new media policy would address the pressing concerns of the media industry in Jammu and Kashmir.

National Press Day is observed every year on November 16 to mark the day. The Press Council of India began functioning in 1966 as an independent statutory body mandated to safeguard press freedom and uphold the standards of professional conduct and ethics in journalism. This year's theme, "Journalism: Populist or Responsible", drew attention to the need for reporting guided by accuracy, fairness and public interest.

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Speaking on the occasion, members of the Press Club underlined the role of a free, independent and responsible press in strengthening democratic institutions, informing citizens and ensuring accountability in public life. They said the media landscape was changing rapidly, with digital platforms and intense competition bringing new challenges, and that the fraternity needed a supportive policy framework to meet them.

Members expressed the hope that the proposed new media policy would provide lasting solutions to the burning problems of the media industry. They said there was a dire need for the authorities to take effective and time-bound steps to resolve the issues of the media fraternity, which had remained unaddressed for long.

Members reiterated their long-standing demand that journalists be accredited at regular intervals. They said timely accreditation was essential to ensure that genuine working journalists have access to government offices, official events and sources of information, and that it lends transparency and credibility to the process.

Members also stressed the need to revise the existing advertisement rates to ensure the sustainability of the industry. They emphasised the need for a comprehensive advertisement policy that is transparent, fair and in tune with present-day realities, so that newspapers, particularly small and medium publications, can survive amid rising operational costs.

Drawing attention to the problems faced by working journalists, members demanded that the Government introduce welfare schemes to provide social and financial security to journalists. They said those who work under difficult conditions to keep the public informed deserve a safety net, and that such schemes would go a long way toward ensuring their dignity and well-being.

The members said the Press Club of Jammu would continue to work for the interests of the media fraternity and for the protection of press freedom, professional ethics and responsible journalism. They expressed the hope that the government would take their concerns on board while finalising the new media policy.

Those who addressed the function included Sanjeev Pargal, president, Zorawar Singh Jamwal, vice president, Dinesh Manhotra, secretary general, Nishikant Khajuria, Deepak Khajuria, Dinesh Mahajan, Govind Chouhan, and Ajay Meenia (executive committee members).