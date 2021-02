NEW DELHI:President’s address to Parliament infuses new confidence and inspires every heart said PM Modi in Lok Sabha.

Predictions were made India cannot survive as a nation, but people of our country proved them wrong; We are now ray of hope for world said PM Modi.

New world order emerging post-COVID; We will have to be a strong player and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is the way forward said PM Modi. (agencies)