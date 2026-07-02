President Xi directs PLA to speed up modernisation

BEIJING, Jul 1 : President Xi Jinping on Wednesday directed the military to speed up the goal of elevating its capabilities to world-class standards to protect China's sovereignty and development interests.

Xi, who heads the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), the military and the Presidency, made the remarks at a gathering to celebrate the party's 105th founding anniversary, during which he asked the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to accelerate its modernisation process.

He called for efforts to achieve the goals set for the military's 100th anniversary in 2027 and elevate the armed forces' capabilities to world-class standards, which is widely interpreted as matching the standards of the US military in weaponry, equipment and training.

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Xi also called for efforts to resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty, security and development interests, and make greater contributions to safeguarding world peace and development, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

He also spoke of China's "unshakable" commitment to unify Taiwan with the Chinese mainland.

Resolving the Taiwan question and realising China's complete reunification is a historic mission and an unshakable commitment for the CPC, he said.

He pledged resolute actions to fight secessionists seeking "Taiwan independence," oppose external interference, and advance national reunification.

China claims Taiwan, a self-governing island, is part of the Chinese mainland and rigorously advocates the 'One China' policy in its relations with other countries.

Xi hailed the 105-year history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) as the "most magnificent epic" of the Chinese nation and urged the party to press ahead to build China into a modern socialist country.

Founded in 1921 against the backdrop of a weak China plagued by foreign humiliation and poverty, the CPC has grown from a small group of just over 50 members into the world's largest governing party with tremendous global influence, he said.

Xi also stressed advancing full and rigorous Party self-governance with sustained efforts to win "the tough, protracted and all-out battle against corruption."

Since he took over power in 2012, Xi has made the campaign against corruption his main political plank, which critics say helped him to consolidate his power. The campaign has resulted in disciplinary actions and punishments for over a million officials, including top military officials.

Xi is the only CPC leader after the party founder Mao Zedong to continue in power beyond two five-year terms. He is currently in his third five-year term.

Today's event was regarded as preparation for next year's CPC Congress, a five-yearly event which elects new leadership. Often referred as President for life, Xi is widely expected to continue in power with a fourth five-year term. (PTI)