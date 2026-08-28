President Promulgates Regulation For Setting Up High Court Bench In Ladakh

JAMMU, Aug 28: Days after the Union Cabinet approved the establishment of a Bench of the in Ladakh, the President of India has promulgated the Union Territory of Ladakh (Sitting of Bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh in Ladakh) Regulation, 2026 to implement the decision.

According to the Regulation, the Judges and Division Courts of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh may also sit at such place in the Union Territory of Ladakh as the Chief Justice may, with the approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, appoint.

The Regulation further provides that the Chief Justice of the High Court may, at his discretion, order that any case or class of cases arising in the Union Territory of Ladakh shall be heard at Srinagar or Jammu, as the case may be.

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It also specifies that the principal seat of the common High Court shall remain at the same place where the principal seat of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh was located prior to the commencement of this Regulation.

The President of India has the power under Article 240 of the Constitution to make regulations for Union Territories that don’t have legislatures. Such regulations, once promulgated, carry the force of law, equivalent to an Act of Parliament, and are binding within the respective Union Territory. (KNO)