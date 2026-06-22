President Murmu wraps up 5-day MP tour after visit to Project Cheetah in Kuno

Gwalior, Jun 22: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday concluded her five‑day visit to Madhya Pradesh, departing from Gwalior after spending a day at Kuno National Park, home to the reintroduced cheetahs.

Murmu visited the Kuno National Park, located in MP's Sheopur district, on Sunday and took a tour of the Cheetah Command and Control Centre. She was briefed on the monitoring and tracking mechanisms for the big cats.

She also viewed an exhibition showcasing the progress achieved under the cheetah reintroduction project so far.

On Monday, the President left from Kuno for Gwalior, from where she departed for Delhi in an Indian Air Force plane, an official said.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, several state ministers and senior officials bid her farewell at Gwalior Airport.

During her state visit to Botswana in November 2025, Murmu had witnessed the symbolic donation of eight cheetahs, which were brought to Kuno in February this year.

The Project Cheetah, launched on September 17, 2022, aims to reintroduce the cheetah in India after its extinction in the country, embodying India's steadfast commitment to biodiversity restoration.

Under the project, the Kuno National Park has been developed as India's first cheetah reintroduction site, as it offers ideal habitat, abundant prey, and minimal human disturbance, as per officials.

The first batch of cheetahs was brought to the Kuno National Park from Namibia in September 2022, the second batch arrived from South Africa in February 2023, and the third batch was brought from Botswana in February 2026. (Agencies)