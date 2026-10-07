President Murmu visits historic Hadimba Temple, Atal Tunnel during Himachal trip

Manali, Oct 7: President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a three-day visit to Himachal Pradesh, visited the historic Hadimba Temple in Manali and the Atal Tunnel at Rohtang on Wednesday, officials said.

President Murmu landed at the Bahang helipad around noon on Tuesday. She was received by Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta, Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut and Manali MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur.

From the helipad, President Murmu drove to the Circuit House in Manali, where she will stay till October 8.

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According to officials, President Murmu visited the historic Hadimba Temple in the afternoon and later left for Sissu in Lahaul Valley. She also visited the Atal Tunnel at Rohtang.

President Murmu's daughter, Itishree Murmu, visited the Nicholas Roerich Art Gallery and Estate at Naggar.

During an interaction with Museum Curator Dr Larisa Surgina, she praised the works of Roerich, known as the "Master of Mountains", and expressed her wish to revisit the gallery with President Murmu. She also posed for photographs with children.

Heavy security arrangements have been made in Manali and Lahaul for the President's visit. (Agencies)