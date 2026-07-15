President Murmu urges Ayurveda students to follow path of Acharya Sushruta

NEW DELHI, July 15: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday urged young Ayurveda students and researchers to follow the path shown by Acharya Sushruta and remain steadfast in their commitment to medical ethics and compassionate patient care, while embracing scientific research and new technologies to strengthen the global acceptance of the traditional system of medicine.

Addressing the inaugural session of the three-day international seminar 'Saushrutam 2026' at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) here on the occasion of Sushruta Jayanti, the president said the future of Ayurveda lies in the hands of the younger generation.

She advised students and researchers embarking on their professional journeys to pursue practical research and generate high-quality scientific evidence with curiosity, integrity and a scientific temper.

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"Wherever appropriate, they should not hesitate to make use of new technologies," Murmu said, urging them to follow the path shown by Acharya Sushruta and remain committed to medical ethics and compassionate service towards patients.

The president also inaugurated the MRI section of AIIA during the event.

Congratulating the Ayurveda fraternity on the birth anniversary of Acharya Sushruta, widely regarded as the father of surgery, Murmu said his pioneering work in surgery centuries ago was revolutionary for its time.

She said Sushruta introduced several complex and innovative surgical techniques, including plastic surgery, cataract surgery, treatment of tumours and ENT procedures, while the Sushruta Samhita provided a new direction not only to the Indian subcontinent but to the world.

Murmu said the knowledge embedded in India's traditions should be carried forward in harmony with changing times for the benefit of society.

Describing Ayurveda's holistic vision of life as a boon to humanity, she said efforts should be made to ensure that the ancient system remains relevant and effective in the present era.

The president said the Government of India has worked to establish Ayurveda and Yoga on the global stage with renewed vigour and is making efforts to validate the ancient tradition of surgery through scientific benchmarks.

She said standardised documentation, digital health integration and modern scientific research techniques would help enhance the global acceptance of Ayurveda.

Expressing confidence that the deliberations at 'Saushrutam 2026' would generate new knowledge and strengthen international cooperation in Ayurvedic surgery, Murmu said such initiatives would further enhance Ayurveda's contribution to holistic healthcare.

The three-day international seminar hosted by AIIA has brought together eminent surgeons, academicians and researchers from India and abroad to deliberate on advances in Ayurvedic surgery and related disciplines. (PTI)