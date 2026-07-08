President Murmu unveils Durand Cup trophies, calls for nurturing football talent

NEW DELHI, July 7: President Droupadi Murmu, on Tuesday, unveiled the Durand Cup 2026 trophy, officially marking the beginning of preparations for Asia's oldest football tournament at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

The ceremony was attended by former Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, underlining the Armed Forces' enduring association with the prestigious tournament.

Addressing the gathering, the President said the Durand Cup has provided a platform to countless football talents over the years and congratulated all former and present officials, organisers and players associated with the prestigious competition.

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She said this year's edition would see a number of new teams competing for the Durand Cup, the President's Cup and the Shimla Trophy.

Welcoming the participation of a team from Sri Lanka, Murmu expressed confidence that the addition of new teams would further increase the popularity of the historic tournament.

"I extend my best wishes to all the participating teams and players. I hope you display the highest standards of sportsmanship, deliver outstanding performances and enhance the prestige of this game," she said.

The President also expressed happiness that, apart from Kolkata, Guwahati, Imphal and Shillong, Ranchi will host Durand Cup matches for the first time. She said taking the tournament to new venues would provide footballers from those regions an opportunity to showcase their talent while strengthening the spirit of healthy competition.

Calling football one of the world's most popular sports, Murmu said the game represents excellence, unity and sportsmanship.

Referring to the ongoing FIFA World Cup, she said the tournament showcases the world's finest teams and players competing to enhance the reputation of their respective nations, while inspiring millions of fans across the globe.

"Football connects people. Outstanding performances by players inspire sports lovers everywhere," she said.

The President stressed that the values of sportsmanship extend far beyond the playing field, teaching equality, cooperation and resilience even in adverse circumstances.

Drawing a parallel with India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, Murmu said just as football teams succeed through collective effort and teamwork, citizens must work together to achieve the goal of a Viksit Bharat.

"We are moving forward with the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047. Just as football players support one another to help their team emerge victorious, all citizens must work together to realise the dream of a developed India," she said.

Acknowledging India's ambitions in football, the President said the country still has a long way to go before establishing itself as a force at the global level.

She expressed hope that the Durand Cup would continue to play a significant role in identifying and nurturing football talent across the country.

"I once again extend my heartfelt greetings to everyone associated with this tournament. May this competition continue to contribute to the growth of Indian football," she added. (PTI)