President Murmu unveils bust  of Mahatma Gandhi in North Macedonia

SKOPJE (North Macedonia), July 22: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at a museum here, and said it will stand as a lasting symbol of friendship between India and North Macedonia, besides the common commitment of both countries to peace, tolerance and humanity.

Mahatma Gandhi belonged to India, but his message belongs to all humanity, Murmu said.Â

His life demonstrated that truth and non-violence are not signs of weakness, but powerful instruments for securing justice, dignity and freedom, she said.Â

"At a time when the world faces conflict, intolerance and division, Gandhiji's faith in dialogue, compassion and peaceful coexistence remains profoundly relevant," the President said.

Murmu and President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova of North Macedonia unveiled the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Skopje Museum, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

"The President expressed confidence that the bust will stand as a lasting symbol of friendship between India and North Macedonia and of the common commitment of both countries to peace, tolerance and humanity, it said.

"I am confident that our cultural and people-to-people ties will continue to deepen in the years ahead," Murmu said.

The President said that visitors to this Museum, particularly young people, will pause before this bust and reflect on Gandhiji's message.Â

"May it inspire them to reject hatred, resolve differences peacefully and serve society with courage and empathy," she said.

The President hoped that "this moment strengthen the bonds of understanding and cooperation among our peoples and keep alive the ideals that Mahatma Gandhi cherished".Â

Murmu is on a two-day historic visit to North Macedonia beginning from Tuesday - the first by any Indian head of state.

Earlier during the day, she also visited the Memorial of Mother Teresa here.

Mother Teresa was born on August 26, 1910, in Skopje, the modern-day capital of North Macedonia. She lived in Skopje until 1928, when she left to join the Sisters of Loreto in Ireland before eventually moving to India. (PTI)