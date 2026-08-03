President Murmu to begin 3-day Odisha tour from Monday afternoon, attend events in Cuttack, Ganjam

Bhubaneswar, Aug 3: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to arrive here on Monday afternoon on a three-day visit to Odisha during which she will attend programmes in Cuttack and Ganjam districts, officials said.

According to her itinerary, Murmu will arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here around 2.10 pm and travel to Damapada in Cuttack district to inaugurate Jagadguru Kripalu Maharaj University. She will return to Bhubaneswar and stay overnight at Lok Bhavan.

Traffic restrictions have also been imposed in the state capital from 2.10 pm to 2.45 pm on the route from Airport Square via Hospital Square and AG Square to Lok Seva Bhawan in view of the President's visit.

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On Tuesday, the President will undertake a train journey from Bhubaneswar to Berhampur in Ganjam district around 9 am.

Her special train will be escorted throughout the journey, and no other train will be allowed on the same track during the movement, an official said.

Bhubaneswar and Berhampur railway stations have been placed under high security, with bomb disposal squads, sniffer dogs and intensive baggage screening deployed.

Around 15 platoons of police personnel, along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP), have been deployed at Bhubaneswar railway station, officials said.

After reaching Berhampur, Murmu is scheduled to visit the Maa Kandhuni Devi shrine near the Taptapani hot spring in Sanakhemundi block to offer prayers.

She will stay overnight at the Army AD College in Golabandha and return to Bhubaneswar by train on August 5 before leaving for New Delhi aboard a special Indian Air Force aircraft.

"The President's train journey has been arranged keeping in view the IMD forecast of rains," a senior police officer said.

Odisha Police, in coordination with central agencies, has made elaborate security arrangements in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Ganjam in accordance with the Blue Book protocol, an official said.

Around 40 platoons of police personnel and nearly 150 police officers have been deployed in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, while SP-rank officers have been assigned to supervise security at each venue. Commandos will accompany the President throughout her visit, officials said.

Ganjam Collector V Keerthi Vasan said the venues of the President's visit in the district have been declared "no-flying" zones.

He said Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi are expected to accompany the President during her visit to the temple on Tuesday. (Agencies)