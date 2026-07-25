President Murmu lauds Indian diaspora in Romania, calls them true representatives of India

BUCHAREST (Romania), July 25:

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said members of the Indian diaspora in Romania are "true representatives of India" whose achievements contribute to New Delhi's progress and strengthen its ties with countries across the globe.

Addressing a reception for the Indian community here, Murmu said that the strongest pillar of India–Romania relations is the close bond between the people of the two countries.

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"I am happy to see that the Indian diaspora remains united, keeping India's rich cultural heritage alive in Romania," the president said.

She hailed the contribution of Indian companies and professionals to the Romanian economy, adding that a new generation of Indian IT engineers, scholars, researchers, health care professionals and students is now making Romania their home.

"I am pleased to see that Indian companies and Indian professionals are making significant contributions to Romania's development while also creating new opportunities for cooperation between our two countries," she said.

Murmu arrived here on Thursday on a state visit, the first by any Indian head of state to the European nation in over three decades.

"Your contribution to Romania's economy and society, and your efforts to promote Indian culture and values here, make you true representatives of India," she said in her address.

Appreciating the country's diaspora, Murmu said even though they live far away from India, they remain deeply connected to their motherland.

"Your achievements and your love for India make every Indian proud," the president said.

Noting that the cooperation between India and Romania is broader and more dynamic than ever before, she said, "Our governments are working closely together on major global issues such as sustainable development, efforts to combat climate change, counter-terrorism, and the promotion of a rules-based, peaceful international order."

Calling the conclusion of the India–European Union Free Trade Agreement in January this year a historic milestone, she said its early implementation will significantly expand business ties with all EU member states, including Romania.

The president said there is considerable scope for expanding economic cooperation in emerging sectors such as defence, renewable energy, digital technology, education, research, and healthcare.

Noting the presence of Romanian 'Friends of India' in the audience, she said their love for Indian art and culture, as well as their spiritual connections with India, form an important bridge, bringing the people of the two countries together.

The president said Romania has given the world many outstanding artists, musicians, writers and philosophers.

"India has always cherished diversity, dialogue and the pursuit of knowledge. It is heartening to see Yoga, Ayurveda, Indian dance, music, cinema and cuisine gaining popularity in Romania," Murmu said.

She said, today, India is moving forward with renewed confidence and firm determination and is among the world's fastest-growing major economies.

"Our country has made remarkable progress in areas such as digital technologies, innovation, renewable energy, infrastructure, healthcare and start-ups, and this momentum of development continues unabated," the president said.

"Our vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' is to build a prosperous, modern, self-reliant and inclusive India," she said.

"I urge all of you to continue being active partners in this national journey of development. Wherever you may live in the world, your experience, expertise and achievements contribute to India's progress and further strengthen our ties with countries across the globe," she said.

Murmu asserted that the Indian Government will always remain committed to the diaspora's welfare.

"Let us continue to work together to build an even stronger India–Romania partnership founded on trust, shared prosperity and enduring friendship," she added. (PTI)