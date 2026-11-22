NEW DELHI, Nov 22: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident on the Kota-Udaipur National Highway in Rajasthan and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

At least nine people were killed and eight injured after a speeding Cruiser rammed into a truck parked on the roadside near Shambhupura on the Kota-Udaipur National Highway early Sunday, police said.

“The news of the deaths in the road accident in Kota, Rajasthan, is extremely saddening. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the President said in a post on X. (Agencies)