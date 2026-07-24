President Murmu arrives in Romania on state visit; focus on expanding trade, tourism

BUCHAREST (Romania), Jul 23 : President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday arrived in Romania in the last leg of her three-nation European tour, with a focus on expanding bilateral cooperation in trade and tourism among other key sectors.

It is the first visit by an Indian president to Romania in more than three decades.

"President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Bucharest, Romania on the last leg of her three-nation State visit. She was warmly received by Ms Oana-Silvia Toiu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania at the airport," the President's office said in a post on X.

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During her visit, the Indian head of state will meet her Romanian counterpart President Nicusor Dan, interim Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, President of the Senate Mircea Abrudean, and President of the Chamber of Deputies Sorin Grindeanu.

Murmu will also meet members of the Romania-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, address the India-Romania Business Forum, and interact with members of the Indian community.

Romania is the largest country (spread over an area of 2,38,397 sq km) in South-Eastern Europe and occupies a strategically important position on the western coast of the Black Sea, bordering Ukraine, Moldova, Hungary, Serbia and Bulgaria.

There are around 13,500 Indians in Romania, including approximately 10,000 workers.

Murmu visited Moldova on July 20 and North Macedonia from July 21-22, the first such visits by any Indian president to these two European countries.

The state visit to the three nations reflects the importance India attaches to strengthening its bilateral ties with these countries, along with New Delhi's engagement with the wider Eastern European region.

During the president's visit, India and North Macedonia discussed reforms of the United Nations, direct connectivity, and ways to boost trade and tourism, among others.

Both nations identified areas such as digital technology, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, automotive, agriculture and agro-products, and new technologies including AI as priority areas for cooperation.

"North Macedonia and India work together in the multilateral fora, cooperate with each other, and also it supports India's permanent membership in a reformed UN Security Council," Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Sibi George has said.

The top Indian diplomat also said there was a request for direct connectivity between India and North Macedonia.

"It is on our wish list. We will see how we can take it forward," he said.

During Murmu's visit, India and North Macedonia also renewed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the health sector for another five years to enhance collaboration through joint initiatives and technology development, including healthcare facilities. (PTI)