President invites Kulgam Govt teacher as special guest for ID celebrations

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 3: A Government school teacher from Kulgam district has been invited by the President of India as a special guest for the Independence Day celebrations on August 15 in recognition of his contribution to strengthening Government school education.

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Wasim Ahmad Lone, Head of Institution at Government Middle School Durhama in DH Pora zone, has been invited to the President's 'At Home' Reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi.

The recognition follows years of work that colleagues say transformed the school from having barely 10 to 12 students into an institution with an enrolment of over 120.

They credited Lone with improving enrollment, ensuring regular attendance and restoring public confidence in Government schools through sustained community outreach.

Sabzar Ahmad, a teacher at the school, said Lone had served the institution with dedication for nearly two decades without seeking recognition. "This invitation is an honour not only for him but also for the Education Department," Ahmad said.

"When he joined, the school had only 10 to 12 students. Today, enrolment has crossed 120. The credit goes to him and the entire team."

He said Lone ensured almost no absenteeism by personally following up with students and parents.

Whenever a student remained absent, he said, Lone would visit the family to understand the reason and encourage regular attendance.

"He never believed in showmanship. His work has been appreciated in the education sector and is an inspiration for teachers," Ahmad added.

Residents of the area also praised Lone's commitment, saying he frequently went beyond his official responsibilities.

They said he personally took part in maintaining and cleaning the school premises to create a welcoming environment for students.

Reacting to the recognition, Lone said he was delighted after receiving the call informing him about the invitation.

"I felt happy when I received the call informing me about the invitation. It is the fruit of the hard work I have done over the years," he said.

Lone said the recognition belonged to the entire school community, including his colleagues and students, who shared in the achievement.

Emphasising the role of teachers in improving Government schools, he said educators must first have confidence in the institutions where they serve if they expect parents to do the same.

He noted that two members of the school's staff had enrolled their own children in the institution, describing it as an example of the faith teachers should have in the Government education system.

Sharing a message with fellow teachers, Lone said teaching was a nation-building profession that demanded commitment and sincerity.

"Teachers are the builders of the nation. Despite all the responsibilities, they have to teach students with dedication. Only then can they succeed," he said.