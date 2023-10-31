President Droupadi Murmu Arrives In Leh For 2-Day Ladakh Visit

LEH, Oct 31: President Droupadi Murmu Tuesday reached Ladakh for her two day visit during which she is scheduled to take part in the Union Territory Foundation Day and also visit the Siachen base camp.

An official said, the President was received by Lieutenant Governor of Ladkah, CEC Leh, CEC Kargil at Leh airport.

He said that she will attend Foundation Day celebrations in Leh and tomorrow she will visit Siachen base camp and interact with troops.

“On the same day, she will attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honor in Leh. The President will also interact with members of SHGs and local tribals,” he said. (KNO)