President confers Padma awards to Mammootty, Satish Shah, Rohit Sharma

NEW DELHI, Jun 23: Tennis legend Vijay Amritraj, actors Mammootty and Satish Shah, cricketer Rohit Sharma, and playback singer Alka Yagnik were among eminent personalities conferred with the coveted Padma awards by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

In the second civil investiture ceremony at the Ganatantra Mandap of Rashtrapati Bhavan, the president presented Padma Vibhushan to former Supreme Court judge K T Thomas for public affairs and eminent Malayalam journalist P Narayanan for contribution in literature and education.

Alka Yagnik, Mammootty, American oncologist Dattatreyudu Nori, tennis player Vijay Amritraj, industrialist S K M Maeilanandhan and social worker and educationist Vellappally Natesan received Padma Bhushan from the president during the ceremony.

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Rupi Soren, wife of JMM founder Shibu Soren, received the Padma Bhushan on behalf of the late leader.

The president conferred the Padma Shri on cricketer Rohit Sharma, who led India to victory in the last T20 World Cup, and hockey player Savita Punia.

Vladimir Mestvirishvili, the Georgian coach who mentored Indian Olympic medallists like Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, and Ravi Dahiya, was awarded the Padma Shri posthumously. His wife received the award on his behalf.

The function was attended by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Home Minister Amit Shah among other dignitaries.

The arrival of 83-year-old folk artist and cultural guardian from Nagaland, Guru Sangyusang Pongener, added a dash of vibrant cultural touch to the ceremony. Dressed in traditional Naga attire, his spirited entry drew a huge round of applause from the audience, including Prime Minister Modi. He received the Padma Shri.

Social worker Budhri Tati, who worked in the field of education and women’s empowerment in the previously naxal-affected Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, also received the Padma Shri. She, too, preferred her traditional dress and received warm applause as she walked up to accept the honour.

The president also conferred the Padma Shri posthumously on actor Satish Shah. The actor was known for essaying prominent roles in the country’s first sitcom Ye Jo Hai Zindagi, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, and cult movie Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. His brother received the award on his behalf.

Former CEO of Prasar Bharati, Shashi Shekhar Vempati, who is now the CBFC Chairman, was also awarded the Padma Shri by the President.

In the ceremony, the president conferred 65 Padma Awards, including two Padma Vibhushan, seven Padma Bhushan and 56 Padma Shri.

Actor R Madhavan, Indian aerospace scientist in Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Chandramouli Gaddamanugu, who led the Akash Missile system from development to deployment during Operation Sindoor, former MHA under secretary RVS Mani and a self-made entrepreneur from a Dalit cobbler family, Ashok Khade, who established a cutting-edge offshore fabrication company, were awarded the Padma Shri.

Dalit author Asok Kumar Haldar, who wrote inspiring literature while being a railway guard, Ranjani and Gayatri (counted as one award) for Carnatic music, famous actor Anil Kumar Rastogi and chemistry professor Mahendra Nath Roy were also conferred the Padma Shri.

On Republic Day eve, the government had announced 131 Padma awards, including two duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one). The awards included five Padma Vibhushans, 13 Padma Bhushans, and 113 Padma Shri.

The president had conferred 65 Padma Awards — two Padma Vibhushan, six Padma Bhushan and 57 Padma Shri in the first civil investiture ceremony held on May 25. The remaining 65 awards (including a duo) were presented during the ceremony on Tuesday.

The Padma Awards — one of the highest civilian awards of the country, are conferred in three categories — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The awards are given in various disciplines of activities — art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. (Agencies)