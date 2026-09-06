President confers National Teachers’ Award on Rajouri’s Mohd Ayaz Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 5: President of India Droupadi Murmu conferred the prestigious National Teachers' Award 2026 on Mohd. Ayaz Raina, Lecturer in Botany at Government Higher Secondary School, Dalhori, District Rajouri, of J&K, at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan, here , on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

Raina was among 48 teachers from across the country selected for the National Teachers' Award this year and became the only awardee from J & K.

Advertisement

With more than three decades of dedicated service in school education, Raina has made significant contributions towards promoting technology-enabled, experiential and equitable education, particularly for students in remote and border areas.

His journey of educational innovation began in Thannamandi, where he played a key role in establishing a functional computer laboratory. He mobilised 14 computers through the Indian Army's Operation Sadbhavana, followed by six additional computers from the Directorate of School Education, Jammu, providing students of the remote area with valuable exposure to computer education and digital learning.

Over the years, he has extensively integrated ICT, Smart Classrooms, multimedia, digital content, Virtual Labs and OLabs into teaching-learning. At Government Higher Secondary School, Dalhori, he combines technology with experiential learning, using the school's rich natural surroundings as a "living laboratory" for teaching Botany.

A notable initiative of Raina has been providing online Botany classes to students of around 30 Higher Secondary Schools in Jammu Division where Lecturer in Botany posts are vacant, helping bridge the subject-teacher gap through technology.

His contribution extends beyond his own classroom. As a Resource Person and Master Trainer, he has supported teacher capacity building in ICT integration, digital pedagogy and innovative teaching practices, training nearly 500 upper-primary teachers in the use of ICT for teaching and learning.

He has also contributed to science popularisation and student exposure through activities associated with the J&K Knowledge Network and science communication initiatives, including night-sky observation programmes.

Raina has previously received the National ICT Award and the Jammu & Kashmir UT Best Teacher Award in recognition of his contributions to education and innovation.

Raina later expressed his gratitude to his students, colleagues, family, institutions and the School Education Department, describing the award as both a recognition of his journey and a greater responsibility to continue serving education.

He dedicated the honour to his students.