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President BBIA calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Nov 3: Tarun Singla, Chairman, Federation of Industries Jammu (FOIJ), and President, Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA), called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and projected various important matters pertaining to the promotion of trade and industry sector...

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Daily Excelsior
04:58 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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President BBIA during a meeting with LG on Tuesday.

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: Tarun Singla, Chairman, Federation of Industries Jammu (FOIJ), and President, Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA), called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and projected various important matters pertaining to the promotion of trade and industry sector in the region.

He also expressed gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor led UT Administration for taking dedicated measures for the welfare of the local entrepreneurs.

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