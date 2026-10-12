President Appoints 6 Governors; Major Changes Announced in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Karnataka, Uttarakhand And Sikkim

New Delhi, Oct 12: The President of India has approved the appointment of six Governors across different states, according to a press communiqué issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

The appointments include changes in the governorships of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Sikkim. The new appointments will take effect from the dates on which the respective appointees assume charge of their offices.

As per the official communiqué, the following appointments have been announced.Shri Om Prakash Mathur, the incumbent Governor of Sikkim, has been appointed Governor of Kerala.Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Kerala, has been appointed Governor of Tamil Nadu.Shri Braj Mohan Ram has been appointed Governor of Odisha.Dr. Sudha Yadav has been appointed Governor of Karnataka.Dr. Dhal Singh Bisen has been appointed Governor of Uttarakhand.Shri Dushyant Gautam has been appointed Governor of Sikkim.

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The communiqué states that the appointments will become effective once the respective Governors formally assume charge of their new offices.