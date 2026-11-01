S K Sharma

Socio-cultural dynamics exert a profound influence on the happiness quotient of the population in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), revealing a striking dichotomy between deep-seated community resilience and systemic structural alienation. While close-knit communal bonds act as a critical cushion against economic hardship, enduring political and economic disenfranchisement continues to diminish collective well-being.

The foundational Biradari (clan) structure fosters an exceptional degree of social cohesion. During episodes of bereavement, financial distress, or personal adversity, these extended kinship networks provide immediate material and emotional safety nets, preventing alienation and underpinning baseline life satisfaction. Compounding this, a formidable diaspora network-principally established in the United Kingdom-serves as an engine of collective pride and shared elevation. Remittances sustain more than basic subsistence; they finance essential community infrastructure, including schools and healthcare facilities, infusing local residents with a tangible sense of upward mobility. Complementing these networks is a rich Pahari heritage steeped in regional Sufi traditions, which nurtures spiritual resilience, moral contentment, and a deeply grounded sense of belonging that bolsters psychological well-being. Yet, it is a painful reality that displaced persons from this region faced prolonged alienation upon relocation, struggling for acceptance across seven decades of independence. Often marginalizingly designated as "refugees" rather than fully integrated kin, they have endured a persistent rupture in the social fabric that ought to have united them with the host population. Having lost ancestral hearths and heritage-an ordeal intimately known to those who lived through the trauma of partition and forced migration-their culture and mother tongue suffered a severe jolt.

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The indigenous linguistic identity, anchored in Pothwari and Pahari, bore distinct regional nuances that faced steady erosion. Despite the passage of substantial time, neither adequate efforts have been made to address the legitimate grievances of the displaced persons of 1947, nor has meaningful support matched the gravity of their material and cultural loss. Beyond the absence of comprehensive economic rehabilitation, concrete initiatives to safeguard and institutionalize this distinctive heritage have remained visibly lacking, even as the territory is universally affirmed as an integral part of India.

The geographical entity comprising parts of the historic Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, and Poonch divisions of undivided Jammu and Kashmir retains an ethnolinguistic and social landscape distinct from the Kashmir Valley. Ethnolinguistically, Kashmiri (Koshur) is spoken by barely five percent of the PoJK populace; rather, the living idiom belongs to Pahari- Pothwari and Gojri, binding the people culturally and linguistically closer to the Jammu plains, the Dogras, and northern Punjab. Structurally, society remains organized around traditional lineages-such as the Gujjars, Sudhans, Jats, and Rajputs-which govern kinship, matrimonial alliances, and local leadership. Furthermore, whereas undivided Jammu and Kashmir before 1947 was multi-religious with flourishing Hindu and Sikh communities, modern PoJK has become predominantly homogenous.

A community's socio-cultural life fundamentally dictates its collective health across several foundational pillars. It establishes the relational architecture of kinship, extended family solidarity, and institutional governance. It provides a moral and spiritual compass rooted in shared faith and historical ethics, anchoring standards of justice and common decency. It defines the unspoken norms, mutual expectations, and cultural virtues-from elder reverence to reciprocal communal aid-that preserve civil harmony. Crucially, language acts as the living repository of that communal soul, safeguarding oral literature, idiomatic wisdom, and ancestral worldviews. Alongside material modes of production, agrarian customs, and artisan craftsmanship, artistic traditions-such as seasonal rites, folklore, music, and communal mourning-allow a displaced population to preserve its collective memory and dignity.

A population exceeding twelve lakhs originally hailing from these territories remains settled on this side of the border. Preserving and celebrating their socio-cultural identity is vital to elevating their overall happiness quotient and healing the intergenerational wounds of displacement alongside any economic redress. To this end, the establishment of a dedicated statutory board or institutional authority is urgently warranted to document, revitalize, and safeguard the rich, endangered socio-cultural heritage of this displaced population, fully honoring their status as an inseparable part of India's national fabric.

The author is IRS Officer (Retd)