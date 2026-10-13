Preserving Himalayas A National Responsibility; Every Citizen Has A Stake: Dr Jitendra Singh

SRINAGAR, Oct 13 : Preserving the Himalayas and the Himalayan ecosystem is a national responsibility because every citizen has a stake in protecting this vital natural resource, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh, said on Tuesday. He emphasised that the responsibility for safeguarding the Himalayan region extends beyond the government and scientific community to every citizen.

The special session, held at the Shalimar Convention Centre of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K), was part of the 13th All India Sustainable Mountain Development Summit, being held from October 12 to 14 under the theme “Contouring Sustainable Himalayan Landscapes for Inclusive Viksit Bharat”. The summit is jointly organised by SKUAST-K and the Integrated Mountain Initiative (IMI), with deliberations centred on sustainable mountain development and the draft Jammu & Kashmir Sustainable Mountain Development Policy 2026.

Those present included Secretary, Science and Technology, Babila Rakwal, Vice-Chancellor of SKUAST-K Prof. Nazir A. Ganai, and representatives of academia and the mountain development community.

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Addressing the special session, the Minister said Himalayas are crucial to the country’s ecological security and support springs, water bodies, river sources and glaciers. The region also sustains tourism, agriculture and livelihoods, making its protection essential for both environmental security and inclusive economic development.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the challenge is to balance development requirements and livelihood opportunities with the need to preserve a fragile mountain ecosystem. Unauthorised construction, unregulated activities and other human-made lap can aggravate risks in sensitive mountain regions. Ecological safeguards, therefore, must remain integral to development planning, supported by responsible public conduct and greater awareness among local communities and other stakeholders.

The Minister referred to the Department of Science and Technology (DST) Ministry of Science & Technology work under the National Mission for Sustaining the Himalayan Ecosystem, part of the National Action Plan on Climate Change. DST has identified three centres at the University of Kashmir, Sikkim University and Tezpur University to strengthen research on climate change and the Himalayan ecosystem. Climate change research and institutional capacity-building are also being supported through state-level initiatives across the Indian Himalayan Region.

He cited glacier monitoring and field-based research undertaken by the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology in Ladakh and the Doda region since 2015. The work includes the use of automatic weather stations and seismometers, along with studies relating to landslides and past earthquakes. The Minister also referred to capacity-building in glaciology in Kashmir as part of efforts to strengthen scientific expertise and understanding of the region’s changing environment.

Referring to improvements in weather observation, Dr. Jitendra Singh said India’s weather radar network had expanded from 16 radars in 2014 to 50, with another 50 planned under Mission Mausam. Such scientific infrastructure strengthens weather monitoring and preparedness, particularly in regions exposed to extreme weather and natural hazards.

The Minister also referred to a pilot study initiated by the Wadia Institute in 10 villages in Jammu and Kashmir. The findings could help inform locally appropriate measures and guide the possible replication of suitable interventions. He asked that the draft Jammu and Kashmir Sustainable Mountain Development Policy be examined in this context.

Dr. Jitendra Singh cited the Aroma Mission and the Purple Revolution as examples of science-led livelihood generation in Jammu and Kashmir. Lavender cultivation in areas such as Gulmarg and Padder has created opportunities for farmers and rural entrepreneurs, demonstrating the potential of region-specific crops to support local economic activity.

He stressed that such initiatives require more than cultivation alone. Strong market linkages connecting growers with aroma and fragrance industries, access to technology and finance, and support for entrepreneurship are essential to make these opportunities sustainable. Women’s self-help groups and young entrepreneurs can also play an important role in expanding livelihood opportunities. The experience of Jammu and Kashmir offers lessons for other regions seeking to build local economies around their natural and agricultural strengths.

Reiterating the need for collective action, the Minister said that scientific interventions and government programmes must be complemented by responsible decisions on the ground. Protecting the Himalayas is essential not only for the region’s communities and livelihoods but also for the long-term ecological well-being of the country.