Preserve legacy of amity, communal harmony of Sheikh Abdullah: Rattan

*NC pays tribute to party founder

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: J&K National Conference today paid floral tribute to party founder Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah on the occasion of his 41st death anniversary in a function held at party office Jammu today.

Provincial president of the party, Rattan Lal Gupta while praising Late Sheikh Abdullah, discussed various aspects of his life and highlighted his contributions to improve the conditions for the weaker and downtrodden sections of society. He said Late Abdullah did the land reforms by abolishing Jagirdari system and giving land to the tiller was a historical step. Describing Late Abdullah as one of tallest and visionary leader of the era of Mahatma Gandhi and Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan, Rattan Lal said that his secular and progressive outlook would continue to be a source of inspiration for generations. His dedication and sacrifice for the nation cannot be forgotten.

Gupta said that throughout his charismatic political career, Sher-e-Kashmir symbolized the aspirations of Jammu and Kashmir people as no single individual could have even dreamed of doing. “The best tribute to Late Abdullah will be to strengthen amity among all the communities. He urged party workers to take pledge to uphold and preserve the legacy of amity, brotherhood and communal harmony bequeathed by him.

Ajay Sadhotra, senior NC leader and former Minister, lauded Late Abdullah’s slogan of ‘Hindu, Muslim, Sikh Itihaad’ and its resonance throughout Jammu and Kashmir. The former Minister highlighted Sheikh Abdullah’s dedication to fighting for the rights of oppressed sections of society, regardless of caste, creed, or religion. He emphasized Sheikh Abdullah’s role in nurturing and strengthening bonds of love between different sections of society and regions of J&K and Ladakh.

Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Pardeep Bali, Jugal Mahajan, Abdul Gani Teli, Vijay Lochan, Satwant Dogra, Bimla Luthra, Harshvardhan Singh, Nar Singh, Dr Shamshad Shan, Shamim Begum, District presidents Chander Mohan Sharma, Raghbir Singh Manhas, Saudagar Gupta, BDC Chairperson Ch Rehmat Ali, and Rajni Devi acknowledged Sheikh Abdullah’s tireless efforts and sacrifices to uplift the impoverished people of Jammu and Kashmir. Similar functions were held in all the districts of Jammu province.

Later, Mehmood Rizvi, Advocate J&K High Court, Puran Chand, Ex- Chairman MC Bari Brahmana and Avineesh Mangotra from Ramgarh, along with their supporters joined National Conference. Rattan Lal Gupta welcomed them into the party fold and expressed hope that their joining will strengthen the the Party.