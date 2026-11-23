Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 22: Presentation Convent Senior Secondary School, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, celebrated Presentation Day 2026 with great fervour and enthusiasm, marking the historic 250th Anniversary of the Presentation Congregation.

The celebration paid tribute to Nano Nagle, founder of the Congregation, and her legacy of faith, education, compassion and selfless service. The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by a theatrical presentation by Class XI students depicting the story of Mother Mary, her parents Joachim and Anne, and her presentation at the Temple through five dramatic scenes.

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The performance highlighted the values of faith, sacrifice, obedience and devotion and was complemented by thematic dance performances, poetic recitations and a presentation on the six virtues of Mother Mary-humility, compassion, kindness, faith, obedience and devotion.

The programme culminated in a time capsule ceremony, in which memories, messages and memorabilia were preserved for future generations. The celebration reaffirmed the school's commitment to carrying forward the Presentation values of love, compassion, faith and service, with the message that education is ultimately about dedicating oneself to the service of others.