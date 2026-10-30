Preparing Civilian Defenders

The Union Home Ministry's decision to train a civil defence network of 60,000 volunteers, with a sharp focus on drones and hybrid warfare, is both timely and well judged. Modern conflict arrives quietly, often from a few hundred metres above the ground, and Jammu and Kashmir knows this better than most. The drone is a uniquely troublesome weapon. Small, cheap and nearly silent, it can slip beneath conventional radar and strike before anyone has registered its presence. Along with the LoC and the IB, such devices have been used to drop weapons and narcotics. Residents of border areas of Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed first-hand the alarm and disruption that a single unidentified object in the night sky can cause. Operation Sindoor underlined how swiftly the character of a confrontation can change and how ordinary citizens can find themselves close to the front line.

It would be naive to imagine that any shield, however sophisticated, can be entirely impenetrable. Layered air defences, electronic countermeasures and surveillance will intercept most threats, but some drones will inevitably get through. When that happens, in a remote border hamlet or a crowded urban neighbourhood, the first minutes matter enormously. A trained civilian who knows how to recognise a threat, raise the alarm, and move people to safety can limit the damage.

This is precisely the gap the Ministry's pilot initiative seeks to close. The design is sensible and economical. Six hundred master trainers, fifty from each of the twelve participating States and Union Territories, will receive three days of specialised instruction at Army establishments. Each will then train one hundred volunteers in their home region. This cascade model multiplies reach, and it keeps expertise rooted in local communities that understand their own terrain and vulnerabilities.

Advertisement

The curriculum is commendably broad. Beyond drone awareness and air-raid preparedness, it covers critical infrastructure protection, fire safety, casualty management, search and rescue, and awareness of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear hazards. Equally important is the emphasis on communication and coordination, which so often determines whether an emergency response succeeds or falters. Naturally, the true test will lie in execution. Border districts such as Rajouri, Jammu, Samba and Kathua deserve sustained attention. A prepared, confident citizenry reduces panic, saves lives and denies adversaries the chaos they hope to create. By investing in that resilience before a crisis rather than after it, the Government has shown welcome foresight.