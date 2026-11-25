Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 24: A preparatory meeting for the celebration of upcoming Dogri Manyata Diwas on December 22, 2026 was held here today.

Discussions regarding preparations were held to work out a roadmap to make the event meaningful and impactful for the Dogra community.

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The event is being organised by Parmeshwari Care & Cure Charitable Trust in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages at Abhinav Theatre on December 22, 2026 from 10 am to onwards.

Managing Trustee, Prof. Kulbhushan Mohtra briefed the members about previous year's event and presented the outline for this year's celebrations.

He said that the aim for this year is not just to celebrate the day but to take Dogri language, literature and culture to the younger generation and to every household of Duggar and to turn it into a true people's movement.

Prof. Mohtra appealed to all the members to work collectively with dedication and coordination to ensure the grand success of the event.

The meeting concluded with a collective resolve to promote the Dogri language, preserve Dogra heritage and encourage the younger generation to take pride in their mother tongue and cultural identity.

Prof. Mohtra invited suggestions from all members for wider outreach, greater public participation and for addressing the shortcomings of society in preserving and promoting the mother tongue.

Trustee, Dr. Romesh Khajuria recalled the long and historic struggle for inclusion of Dogri in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India, which was achieved on December 22, 2003.

He stressed that Dogri still needs concrete steps in education, administration, employment, media and cultural institutions to get its rightful place.

Trustee Sanjeev Vaid also spoke on the occasion.

Members present in the meeting voiced for seminars, cultural programmes, honouring of Dogri writers and artists, youth participation and outreach in schools and colleges.

Members from civil society who gave their suggestions were Vijay Gupta, Rajinder Kakar, president Trikuta Nagar Welfare Association, Pawan Khajuria, Vijay Khajuria, Ashok Gupta, Deepak Sethi, Pankaj Khajuria, Anju Bansal, Neelam Sharma, Sunila Sharma, Rama Jamwal, R.S Jamwal, Jitender Kumar, Dr Radha Krishan and others.