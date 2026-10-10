Premier Energies secures orders worth Rs 4,000 cr in Q2

NEW DELHI, Oct 10: Premier Energies has received new orders totalling over Rs 4,000 crore for the July-September period of FY27, the company said.

These orders, from a mix of major power producers, module manufacturers, EPC companies and other customers, are for solar cell and module supplies (total 2,308 MW) and EPC project execution, the company said in a statement.

The company said it recently nearly doubled module manufacturing capacity to 11.1 GW, while the solar cell manufacturing capacity has increased from 3.6 GW to 10.6 GW following the commissioning of a 7 GW TOPCon solar cell manufacturing facility last month at Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh.

Chiranjeev Saluja, Managing Director, Premier Energies, said: "Our growing order book is a strong validation of our growth strategy and execution ability." (PTI)