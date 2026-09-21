Premier Energies commissions Rs 3,300 cr cell  project in Andhra; capacity reaches 10.6 GW

NEW DELHI, Sept 21: Premier Energies on Monday said it has increased its solar cell manufacturing capability to 10.6 GW with the commissioning of a 7 GW project in Andhra Pradesh.

Spread across 101 acres and developed at a capital expenditure of Rs 3,293 crore, the facility is India's largest solar cell manufacturing plant, the company said in a statement.

The company said it has "commissioned a 7 GW N-type TOPCon G12R solar cell manufacturing facility in Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh, taking the company's total solar cell (manufacturing) capacity to 10.6 GW."

Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) is an advanced solar cell technology that supports solar modules with higher efficiency.

The new facility is designed to produce approximately 88,000 solar cells per hour.

"The capacity addition is significant as...it gives us the scale to serve that demand with greater supply reliability and operating efficiency," Premier Energies Ltd Managing Director Chiranjeev Saluja said.

The company is also strengthening its value chain by setting up 10 GW of ingot and 10 GW of wafer projects.

A solar panel requires modules that contain cells, and cell manufacturing needs an ingot for which a wafer is necessary. (PTI)