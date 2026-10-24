Preliminary magnitude 6.9  earthquake hits off coast of Vanuatu

PORT VILA, Oct 24: A preliminary magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Saturday hit off the coast of Vanuatu, according to the US Geological Survey, prompting a tsunami warning for the area that was later rescinded.

The quake in the South Pacific struck at around 1:30 pm and was centred 197 kilometres (122 miles) west-northwest of Port-Orly, at a depth of 10 km (6 miles). Several aftershocks were later recorded in the area, including a preliminary magnitude 6.3 quake, according to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of damage. (AP)