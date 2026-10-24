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Home / International / Preliminary magnitude 6.9  earthquake hits off coast of Vanuatu

Preliminary magnitude 6.9  earthquake hits off coast of Vanuatu

PORT VILA, Oct 24: A preliminary magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Saturday hit off the coast of Vanuatu, according to the US Geological Survey, prompting a tsunami warning for the area that was later rescinded. The quake in the South Pacific...

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Daily Excelsior
11:44 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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PORT VILA, Oct 24: A preliminary magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Saturday hit off the coast of Vanuatu, according to the US Geological Survey, prompting a tsunami warning for the area that was later rescinded.
The quake in the South Pacific struck at around 1:30 pm and was centred 197 kilometres (122 miles) west-northwest of Port-Orly, at a depth of 10 km (6 miles). Several aftershocks were later recorded in the area, including a preliminary magnitude 6.3 quake, according to the USGS.
There were no immediate reports of damage. (AP)
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