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Home / Sports / Preeti, Jaismine win gold in women's boxing; silver for Jadumani

Preeti, Jaismine win gold in women's boxing; silver for Jadumani

GLASGOW, Aug 1: Indian boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Preeti Pawar won gold medals in their respective categories while Jadumani Singh settled for a silver at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday. Preeti claimed the gold with a dominant 5-0 victory...

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Daily Excelsior
05:37 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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India's Preeti Pawar, in blue, competes against Canada's Scarlett Delgado during the Women's 54kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland

GLASGOW, Aug 1: Indian boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Preeti Pawar won gold medals in their respective categories while Jadumani Singh settled for a silver at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Preeti claimed the gold with a dominant 5-0 victory over Canada's Scarlett Delgado in the women's 54kg before reigning world champion Jaismine clinched the yellow metal with the same scoreline against Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh, who was the defending champion in the women's 57kg.

In the day's third bout featuring an Indian pugilist, Jadumani Singh lost a hard-fought contest 0-5 against Australia's Jye Dixon. (Agencies)

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