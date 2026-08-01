GLASGOW, Aug 1: Indian boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Preeti Pawar won gold medals in their respective categories while Jadumani Singh settled for a silver at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Preeti claimed the gold with a dominant 5-0 victory over Canada's Scarlett Delgado in the women's 54kg before reigning world champion Jaismine clinched the yellow metal with the same scoreline against Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh, who was the defending champion in the women's 57kg.

In the day's third bout featuring an Indian pugilist, Jadumani Singh lost a hard-fought contest 0-5 against Australia's Jye Dixon. (Agencies)