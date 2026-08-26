Pratitee, Mayank inch closer to winning titles in Asian Junior Chess

MUMBAI, Aug 25: Top seeds Pratitee Bordoloi and Mayank Chakraborty moved a step closer to the Asian Junior Classical Chess Championship crowns with wins in the eighth and penultimate round here on Tuesday.

Pratitee scored a crucial victory over FM (FIDE Master) Prishita Gupta to take her tally to an impressive 7/8 and extend her lead to a full point. Her nearest rival, WCM (Woman Candidate Master) Shohradova Leyla of Turkmenistan, was held to a draw by WCM Dakshita Kumawat and moved to 6 points.

WFM (Woman FIDE Master) Mariya Kholyavko of Kazakhstan and WCM Sravyasree Bheemarasetty registered important victories to also reach 6 points.

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In the Open Championship, Mayank Chakraborty strengthened his grip on the title by defeating Daksh Goyal to move to 7/8. His nearest challenger, IM (International Master) Artem Pingin of Russia, scored an important victory over IM Vignesh Advaith Vemula to reach 6.5 points.

FM Sharnarthi Viresh was held to a draw by IM Apoorv Kamble and moved to 6 points, while FM Madhvendra Pratap Sharma defeated CM (Candidate Master) Ahmet Gubatayev of Turkmenistan to also reach 6 points. (PTI)