Prasidh Krishna ruled out of NZ ODIs, Nabi set to be included

NEW DELHI, Oct 28: India speedster Prasidh Krishna will not be part of the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting November 4, as he is yet to fully recover from his hamstring injury, a BCCI source told PTI on Wednesday.

There is a possibility that Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi, who is already in New Zealand, could replace Prasidh in the ODI squad.

Prasidh injured his hamstring during the home ODI series against the West Indies. The injury occurred during the second ODI in Guwahati, where he took one wicket for 45 runs in five overs and could not complete his spell.

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The 30-year-old Prasidh, who has played nine Tests and 30 ODIs, was named in the 50-over squad subject to fitness.

"Prasidh is recovering well, and he has his match simulation and fitness test lined up at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on November 1 and 2.

"In any case, the team management as well as the national selection committee believes that Prasidh should be fully ready for the Tests, where he is required more than in ODIs," said a BCCI source.

"Even if he is deemed fit by the Sports Science team and heads off to Auckland, after a long flight, he won't be rushed immediately into the ODI scheme of things."

Prasidh played an important role in India's drawn series in England, putting up a good show in the final Test at The Oval.

While his tally of 32 wickets in nine Tests does not fully reflect his contribution, his ability to produce magic deliveries at crucial junctures in red-ball cricket is highly valued by the team think-tank.

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi, who impressed in the first red-ball game between India A and New Zealand A in Lincoln, could be included in the ODI squad in place of Prasidh.

His three-wicket burst and the good seam movement he generated in New Zealand A's second innings impressed touring selectors Pragyan Ojha and Ajay Ratra.

India's bowling attack for the ODIs will be relatively inexperienced.

Arshdeep Singh, Anshul Kamboj and Nabi, if officially named in the squad, will have a combined total of 20 matches (18+1+1) between them.

Only Mohammed Siraj has played more than 50 ODIs.

Jasprit Bumrah has been rested from the ODI series as the team management wants him to concentrate on Tests.

There is a possibility that Bumrah and Rishabh Pant could play the third unofficial Test at Hagley Oval. In Pant's case, the BCCI had stated that he would play in the third unofficial Test subject to fitness. (PTI)