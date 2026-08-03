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Home / National / Prashant Kishor Wins Bihar’s Bankipur, Assembly Seat That BJP Never Lost Since 1995

Prashant Kishor Wins Bihar’s Bankipur, Assembly Seat That BJP Never Lost Since 1995

PATNA, Aug 3: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Monday wrested the Bankipur assembly constituency of Bihar, a BJP bastion which the party had never lost since 1995, in a by-poll that was necessitated after its national president Nitin...

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Daily Excelsior
07:11 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Jan Suraaj Party founder and candidate Prashant Kishor greets people during a march as he leads over BJP's Neeraj Kumar Sinha to 10,436 votes in the Bankipur assembly by-election after the counting crossed the halfway mark, in Patna

PATNA, Aug 3: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Monday wrested the Bankipur assembly constituency of Bihar, a BJP bastion which the party had never lost since 1995, in a by-poll that was necessitated after its national president Nitin Nabin vacated the seat.

He defeated his nearest BJP rival Neeraj Kumar by a margin of 19,324 votes.

Kishor, a celebrated poll strategist, created history on his electoral debut when he garnered 64,151 votes, over Kumar, a low-key BJP youth wing leader, who was hurriedly fielded by the party after its candidate Abhishek “Bunty” pulled out at the eleventh hour, citing “family reasons. (Agencies)

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