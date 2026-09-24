Praneetha EcoCables plans to  start solar wire manufacturing in Oct

MUMBAI, Sept 24: Gujarat-based wires and cable manufacturer Praneetha EcoCables Ltd plans to commence production of solar cables at its Sanand facility from October, the company said on Wednesday.

The company said it has started commercial production at the greenfield manufacturing facility and dispatched the first batch of bare copper wire on September 20.

The company plans to start solar cable manufacturing in October, followed by building wires and flexible cables in November, Pranjal Goel, Director of Praneetha EcoCables said in a statement.

To ensure premium product performance, the company will source 100 per cent of its primary copper requirements from Kutch Copper Limited, an Adani Group entity that operates India's largest copper smelting facility.

The company also plans to establish a pan-India dealership network as it is targeting a major share of India's rapidly growing wire and cable industry, which is currently valued at over Rs 1 lakh crore, Goel said.

The sector is expected to reach approximately Rs 1.6 lakh crore by 2030, creating significant opportunities for quality-driven manufacturers, Goel further said. (PTI)