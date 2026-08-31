Pranav Choudhary appointed MD of Allcargo Terminals

MUMBAI, Aug 31: Allcargo Group company and CFS-ICD network operator Allcargo Terminals Ltd (ATL) on Monday announced the appointment of Pranav Choudhary as Managing Director with effect from September 1.

Choudhary succeeds incumbent Suresh Kumar Ramiah, who is retiring on August 31, the company said.

His appointment is expected to further strengthen ATL's capabilities as it expands its network and enhances its value proposition for customers, it said.

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"His extensive experience across ports and infrastructure will be invaluable as we accelerate our digital-first growth strategy, expand our national footprint, and unlock the next phase of value creation for our customers and stakeholders," said Shashi Kiran Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Allcargo Group.

Over the course of his career, Choudhary has led large-scale infrastructure businesses and projects, with experience spanning business strategy, infrastructure development, capital allocation, project execution, corporate finance, policy advocacy, stakeholder engagement, and governance, the company said.

"Allcargo Terminals has built a formidable presence in India's Container Freight Stations (CFS) and Inland Container Depots (ICD) landscape, backed by a strong operational foundation and an ambitious growth vision," Ramiah said, adding that he was looking forward to further strengthen the company's customer-centric approach, deepen its digital capabilities, and unlock the next phase of value creation. (PTI)