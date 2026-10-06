Pranav Abrol wins ‘Mr Jammu’ and ‘Mr Perfect’ titles

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 5: Bringing laurels to Jammu, young talent Pranav Abrol today won the prestigious titles of “Mr Jammu” and “Mr Perfect” at Mr India Super Model 2026 – Season 14, held at Chattarpur, New Delhi.

The national-level modelling event organised by Dreamz Production House, provided an important platform for aspiring models to showcase their personality, confidence, style, communication skills and overall presence.

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Pranav, son of Dr Vikas Abrol and Dr Peeyush Sharma, is currently pursuing B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering, specialising in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Faridabad.

His achievement highlights his ability to balance his academic commitments with his passion for modelling and the fashion industry.

Among the distinguished personalities associated with the event was Kaziah Liz Mejo, Miss Universe India 2026, who served as one of the jurists.

Pranav dedicated his achievement to the teachings and blessings of his revered Guru, Sri Sri Paramahansa Yogananda.

He said, “The teachings of his Guru have inspired him to maintain a harmonious balance between academic excellence and his passion for modelling.”