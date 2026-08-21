Pralhad Joshi holds discussions on strengthening higher education

NEW DELHI, Aug 20 : Union Education minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday held discussions with senior officials of the Education Ministry to review key priorities and initiatives aimed at strengthening the higher education ecosystem.

In a post on X, Joshi said the discussions focused on enhancing the quality of education, promoting institutional excellence and expanding opportunities for students.

"Engaged with senior officials of the @EduMinOfIndia on strengthening the higher education ecosystem. We took stock of key priorities and initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of education, promoting institutional excellence and expanding opportunities for our students," he said.

Advertisement

Under fire over the recent lapses in the UGC-NET papers and earlier the NEET-UG medical exam paper leak, the Education Ministry has been in an overdrive to set the things in order.

After a meeting chaired on Monday by Joshi, who came in after his predecessor Dharmendra Pradhan had to resign amid the NEET-UG row, the Ministry had announced that the new education minister had directed that all necessary security and related infrastructural facilities should be put in place for the smooth conduct of examinations.

Following directions from the minister, the NTA DG Abhishek Singh had apprised the ministry on the action taken by the agency that is responsible for several examinations in the country.

The government on Tuesday announced a major overhaul of the examination systems at the National Testing Agency including a four-tier paper checking system, removal of 600 experts along with onboarding of new ones and a new CISF-sedured premises. (PTI)