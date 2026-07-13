Prakash Utsav of Kabir Ji celebrated

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, July 12: The 628th Prakash Utsav of Kabir Das Ji was celebrated with great devotion at the newly constructed Kabir Bhavan in Hiranagar.

On this occasion an idol of Sant Kabir Sahib was installed in the newly built Kabir Bhavan.

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The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of devotees from Kathua, Jammu and Samba, who paid obeisance to Sant Kabir Sahib and sought his blessings.

Speaking on this occasion, F.C Bhagat, chairman, Shiromani Sant Kabir Mission J&K highlighted the universal teachings and humanitarian philosophy of Sant Kabir Sahib.

G.R Bhagat, retired IAS officer also spoke on the occasion.

Prominent personalities present on the occasion were Prem Krishan, district president Kathua, Manhor Lal, district president Jammu, Chaman Lal Chaman, ex-general secretary, Raj Kumar, Balbir Kumar, general secretary district Kathua, Kuldeep Kumar, Panch, Ravi Kumar, cashier, Bua Ditta, president Kabir Bhawan Committee Budhi, Dewan Chand, president Kabir Bhawan Committee Hiranagar and others.