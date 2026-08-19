Praise Modi or be labelled as Naxal under BJP regime: Tony

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: Senior Congress leader and former DDC Suchetgarh, Taranjit Singh Tony today strongly condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Dimaagi Naxal" remark, alleging that the BJP Government had developed a dangerous habit of branding every questioning citizen as anti-national or extremist.

"The Prime Minister's message is clear: praise the government and you are a patriot; question its policies and you become a 'Dimaagi Naxal'. This is not democracy-it is the language of an insecure and authoritarian government terrified of public scrutiny," Tony said while interacting with people in Suchetgarh.

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During his independence day address, Prime Minister Modi said that while armed Naxalism had been curbed, people with an ideological Naxal mindset continued to look for opportunities to promote violence and anarchy. He called for such elements to be identified and isolated.

Tony alleged that the expression was deliberately vague and could be weaponised against students, farmers, journalists, activists and ordinary citizens who challenge the government.

"Who will decide who is a 'Dimaagi Naxal'? Will a BJP office issue certificates of patriotism? Disagreement with Narendra Modi is not sedition, criticism of a policy is not extremism, and peaceful protest is not an attack on India," he asserted.

Referring to the controversy surrounding E20 petrol, Tony said vehicle owners had raised legitimate concerns regarding mileage, compatibility, engine performance, consumer choice and the financial burden on families. Instead of responding with data and transparency, he alleged, government supporters attempted to portray critics of ethanol blending as anti-national.

"First, citizens questioning E20 were attacked and their patriotism was questioned. Now, those challenging the government's policies are being placed under the sweeping label of 'Dimaagi Naxals'. This is the BJP's standard operating procedure-avoid the question, discredit the questioner and silence the debate," Tony charged.

The Congress leader said the recent wave of Gen Z and student-led protests had shaken the Modi government's confidence. Young people mobilised over alleged examination irregularities, paper leaks, unemployment and deficiencies in the education system, forcing the government and BJP to intensify their outreach towards young voters.

"India's Gen Z has delivered an unmistakable warning: the government cannot impose arbitrary decisions indefinitely. Young Indians will not be silenced by labels, police barricades, social-media intimidation or manufactured propaganda," Tony asserted.