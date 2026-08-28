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Home / Latest News / Praggnanandhaa Becomes First Indian To Win Grand Chess Tour Title

Praggnanandhaa Becomes First Indian To Win Grand Chess Tour Title

St. Louis (USA), Aug 28: Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa became the first Indian player to win the Grand Chess Tour title, beating Fabiano Caruana of United States in the grand finale at St. Louis, U.S. Mr. Praggnanandhaa made a remarkable turnaround...

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Daily Excelsior
10:50 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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St. Louis (USA), Aug 28: Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa became the first Indian player to win the Grand Chess Tour title, beating Fabiano Caruana of United States in the grand finale at St. Louis, U.S.

Mr. Praggnanandhaa made a remarkable turnaround on Thursday (August 28, 2026) after trailing Caruana at the start of day.

The Indian eventually prevailed over Caruana 15-13 to win his maiden GCT title and pocket $200,000 as the winning purse. (Agencies)

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