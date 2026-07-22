Pradhan Meets Birla As Govt Agrees For Detailed Discussion On NEET Paper Leak In Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI, July 22: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday as Government agreed for a discussion on NEET paper leak in the Lok Sabha.

According to officials, Pradhan met Birla in Parliament soon after Government told the Lok Sabha that it is willing to hold a detailed discussion on the NEET paper leak issue.

The Government had urged Speaker Birla to convene a meeting of all parties to decide on the rule, date and duration of the debate.

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As soon as the House reassembled at noon after an earlier adjournment, Birla asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to make a statement but Congress leader K C Venugopal intervened to assert that the Opposition is also seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the NEET paper leak issue and is also seeking the resignation of Pradhan over the handling of the controversy over the alleged examination irregularities. (PTI)