Practical tips for AI analysis of online sports data

A player’s movement can tell a different story from the final score. But turning that movement into useful evidence takes more than a heat map and an AI-generated explanation. The first task is finding data that supports the question.

Changing odds on a screen does not reveal how it was calculated. Odds displayed on the biz bet interface can be observed by the user, but the visible movement alone says nothing about whether computer vision, another predictive model or manual trading decisions contributed to that price. The practical task is therefore to work with data and models that can actually be inspected. This article uses public football datasets, a small analysis exercise and checks on what the resulting evidence can support.

Where AI enters the analysis

In a vision-based workflow, trained detection models locate players or the ball in video frames. Tracking associates those detections over time, while camera calibration helps translate image positions into pitch coordinates. Event recognition is another task: detecting a player is not the same as correctly identifying a pass or substitution.

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A predictive model may then use selected measurements to estimate an outcome. That is a separate layer from extracting the measurements. Calculating distance from coordinates, meanwhile, does not automatically involve AI at all.

Odds can reflect external feeds, trading decisions and other inputs. Neither the market name nor a visible delay establishes whether its pricing is automated. The practical question is which data and model you can inspect yourself.

Public datasets and their actual coverage

Two starting points are searchable by name on GitHub: Metrica Sports Sample Data and StatsBomb Open Data. They provide historical material for learning and analysis, not a public live feed of every current match.

Data source Available material Suitable first task Main limitation Metrica Sports Sample Data Sample tracking and synchronised events Plot positions over time Small sample; CSV games are anonymised StatsBomb Open Data Events and lineups for selected competitions Compare recorded shot locations Events are not continuous tracking StatsBomb 360 subset Positional freeze frames for selected matches Inspect visible player positions around events Snapshots cannot measure continuous running speed

For a first exercise, Metrica’s Sample Game 1 or 2 can be opened as CSV files in a spreadsheet. Their coordinates run from zero to one; the documentation specifies a 105-by-68-metre pitch. Laurie Shaw’s LaurieOnTracking tutorials provide a Python route for reading the files and visualising movement.

For StatsBomb, start with competitions.json, choose an available season and find a match identifier in the matches folder. Use that identifier to locate the events file and, where available, its three-sixty counterpart. The JSON files need conversion or a suitable reader before spreadsheet analysis.

One small question before a predictive model

A manageable first question is whether a team’s average defensive position differs between two periods of one match. This is a suggested descriptive exercise, not a betting signal.

Choose comparable passages, account for the change of ends and calculate the same positional measure in each. Exclude stoppages consistently. Record missing observations rather than replacing them with zero.

An AI coding assistant can help convert files or draft the calculation. Give it the column names and a small sample, then ask it to explain its assumptions. “Use only the supplied fields, list missing values and show how you handle direction of play” is more useful than “find a winning bet.”

Check several rows manually. A language model can produce plausible code that assigns the wrong player, reverses the pitch or invents a column. Keep the numerical calculation reproducible instead of accepting its written summary as evidence.

Tracking quality and interpretation

The SoccerNet-Tracking research describes problems including similar-looking players, occlusion and a small, fast-moving ball. These can lead to missed detections or identity switches. A temporary gap may be estimated by a tracking system, so apparently complete coordinates do not necessarily mean continuous direct observation.

Before interpreting a movement chart, check:

Whether player identifiers remain consistent.

Whether coordinates jump implausibly between frames.

Whether missing intervals have been interpolated.

Whether playing time and direction are handled consistently.

Whether compared passages have similar match conditions.

A lower sprint count alone cannot establish fatigue. A changed role, fewer minutes or a different game situation may explain it. AI can help flag a pattern; assigning its cause requires more evidence.

App access and the boundary of the evidence

A mobile application and a research dataset serve different technical purposes. On Android, the bizbet apk belongs to the client side of the product, while raw tracking coordinates, event files and model documentation require their own data sources. The analysis described here therefore starts with the named public football datasets rather than information visible inside an application. That distinction prevents client access from being mistaken for access to the data or models behind a betting service.

That boundary matters for betting decisions. An anonymised sample match can teach a calculation, but it cannot support a claim about a named player’s next fixture. A positional snapshot cannot establish that player’s running speed either.

When relevant current data is unavailable, the defensible result is a limitation in the analysis. An AI assistant should not fill that gap with invented measurements or assumptions about what a platform knows.

Predictive testing beyond an attractive chart

Moving from description to prediction requires a clearly defined target and a larger, relevant dataset. A proposed model should be tested on matches it did not learn from, with every input restricted to information available before the prediction.

For example, a pre-match model cannot use tracking from the match it is supposed to predict. That would introduce future information into the test. Splitting records by match, rather than scattering frames from one game across training and testing, also helps prevent misleading results.

Compare an AI model with a simple baseline and examine its probability estimates as well as its correct predictions. If events assigned roughly 60% probability happen far less often, the probabilities need scrutiny. Small samples leave substantial uncertainty.

Even improved prediction accuracy does not demonstrate profitable betting: the available prices and their timing would require a separate evaluation. The useful outcome of this process may simply be discovering that a promising feature adds little. That is still better evidence than a confident explanation built around a chart