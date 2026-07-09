Prabhari Officer reviews progress of Aspirational Block Development Programme in Khawas

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, JULY 08: Prabhari Officer for Aspirational Block Khawas, Harleen Kaur Director Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), today chaired a comprehensive review meeting to assess the progress of the Aspirational Block Development Programme (ABDP) in Khawas. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Abhishek Sharma, along with senior district officers and sectoral functionaries.

At the outset, the Action Taken Report (ATR) on the decisions taken during the previous review meeting was reviewed in detail. Department-wise progress on key performance indicators, implementation of developmental initiatives and compliance on pending issues was assessed. The Prabhari Officer directed all departments to ensure timely completion of assigned tasks and submit updated compliance reports supported by accurate data.

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A detailed review of the block's performance under the Aspirational Block Development Programme was conducted, covering education, health, agriculture, horticulture, rural development, drinking water supply, power, financial inclusion and social welfare. Officers highlighted achievements, best practices, beneficiary saturation, challenges and future action plans aimed at improving service delivery.

Deputy Commissioner highlighted the progress achieved under the programme and reaffirmed the district administration's commitment to improving key development indicators through effective implementation of government schemes, strengthened inter-departmental coordination and focused planning.

Emphasising the need for convergence and last-mile delivery, Harleen Kaur directed all departments to ensure 100 percent saturation of eligible beneficiaries under welfare schemes, strengthen field-level monitoring and maintain proper documentation under the Aspirational Block Development Programme. She stressed the importance of regular field visits, close monitoring and active community participation for achieving sustainable developmental outcomes.

Among others present were ADDC Malikzada Sheraz-ul-Haq, ADC Koteranka Dil Mir, PO ICDS Harpal Singh, DFO Nowshera Shweta Deona, Deputy Director Employment, Mohd Nawaz, ACD Auqil Nuvaid, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Manohar Lal Rana, ARTO Ashiq Rafiq Malik and other district and sectoral officers besides field functionaries from various departments.