PP Inspector held with heroin, weapons

FEROZEPUR, Sept 26:

A Punjab Police inspector, posted in the Counter Intelligence wing, was arrested after over 3 kg heroin and weapons were allegedly seized from his car in Ferozepur, police said on Saturday.

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Acting on a tip-off, police set up a checkpoint and intercepted the car of inspector Baldev Singh on Ferozepur-Moga road, said a senior police officer.

"During the search of the vehicle, the police recovered 3.350 kg heroin, six pistols with magazines, four additional magazines, seven live rounds and six mobile phones," Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh said.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act at Ghall Khurd police station.

The SSP said that police were investigating the involvement of other persons from within the department as well as outside.

He said the police had zero tolerance towards such acts. "The accused will be produced in court for police remand," said the SSP. (PTI)